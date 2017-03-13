Home Indiana National Study Finds Toyota Makes Major Impact on Indiana March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A recent study by the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) shows Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, Inc. (TMMI) is making a major impact on the Hoosier state through job numbers, payroll, and capital and philanthropic investments. The study says that Toyota has invested about $4.3 billion over 20 years with 27,500 jobs supported in Indiana.

CAR found that in 2015 one out of every 100 workers in Indiana was employed as a result of Toyota manufacturing, sales, logistics or support operations. A new community report shows TMMI has more than 5,100 employees in Princeton.

Team member produce 400,000 Highlander Hybrids, Siennas and Sequoias in 2016, which is the highest number of vehicles in its 20-year history. That number will increase when Toyota adds 400 jobs and invests $600 million to expand and modernize the plant in 2019.

The project, which will add production of 40,000 Highlanders annually, will include retooling, new equipment and advanced technologies to make the plant more competitive.

