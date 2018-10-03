National Solar Tour Coming to Evansville

Homeowners in Evansville thinking about installing solar panels are being given a chance to learn more about installation process.

The National Solar Tour is making a stop in Evansville on October 7th.

Now in its 23rd year, the tour is the largest grassroots solar event in the United States.

Attending a solar open house is a great way for homeowners who have thought about installing a solar system to learn about the process from someone who has gone solar themselves. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn how site hosts have benefited from going solar.

The event is being held at 201 Montclair Ct, Evansville, IN 47715, and will run from 1:00PM to 3:00PM.

A full list of participating homes in Indiana can be found by clicking here.

