Home Indiana Evansville UE Seeks Coach Who Can Take Aces to NCAA Tournament March 14th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, UE

University of Evansville makes its dismissal of Marty Simmons official with a release that was published around 10 a.m CT Wednesday morning.

44Sports reported Tuesday evening that Simmons was not expected to return next season. That story can be read here.

“After evaluating our Men’s Basketball program, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary at this time,” Athletic Director Mark Spencer stated. “Today is particularly difficult because Coach Simmons has been a part of the University of Evansville basketball history for more than three decades as a player and coach.”

Simmons, 53, was the head coach of the Aces from 2007 to 2018. He accumulated a 184-175 record during his 11 seasons leading the UE, which includes a 2015 CIT Championship. He also served as an assistant coach from 1990 to 1996, and 1997 to 2002. Simmons played for the Aces from 1986 to 1988 after transferring from Indiana University. He played for the Hoosiers from 1983 to 1985.

“Under his leadership we have not achieved the level of competitive excellence that we expect at the University of Evansville,” Spencer said. “That should not detract from the substantial contributions Marty has made on behalf of Evansville Basketball during his tenure. We wish him and his family nothing but the best, and we thank his staff and their families, as well, for their many contributions to our program.”

Spencer tells 44Sports he and Simmons have not spoken since the former coach’s departure, and described Marty’s reaction to the dismissal as “surprised.”

Moving forward, UE looks to hire a new head coach who can lead the Aces to the NCAA Tournament. Simmons did not lead the Aces to the big dance, nor the NIT Tournament, during his eleven years at the helm.

“Evansville’s goal is to be a highly-valued member of the Missouri Valley Conference and to regularly compete on a national stage,” said Spencer. “Success in men’s basketball is central to our strategy, so over the past decade we have increased our investment in the basketball program, including building a practice facility and increasing operational support.”

Spencer tells 44Sports nearly 100 people have contacted UE Athletics about the coaching vacancy, which spans from personal inquiries or recommendations of potential candidates. The athletic department is seeking input from past players and longtime UE supporters.

This story will be updated.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments