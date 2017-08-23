Home Indiana National Science Foundation Awards IU with $3(M) Science Grant August 23rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Indiana University is awarded $3 million in grant money from the National Science Foundation. The money will go toward training for researchers to become more proficient in complex networks and data.

The foundation says it’ll help them tackle some of society’s most pressing issues. It creates a new PHD Program at IU to teach skills in a specific discipline as well as network and data science.

IU is one of only 17 institutions to get a cut of this grant money this year. The foundation awarded the grant to IU because of its pioneering work in data driven methods to study complex networks and systems.

