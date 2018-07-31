National Publication Recognizes Owensboro’s Music Scene

The city of Owensboro, Kentucky is featured as A Music City in National Travel Magazine.

The national publication recommends Owensboro as a city for music lovers along with Macon, Georgia, Cleveland, and Seattle. The magazine specializes in identifying cities for group travel planners to book their next group tour in.

“Between the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum and Friday After 5, I’m not surprised that Owensboro has been featured as a music city. Well over 30,000 people came to Owensboro for ROMP and Friday After 5 attracts thousands over its season,” said Dave Kirk, Destination Management Visit Owensboro.

A brief history of Owensboro’s ties to bluegrass is highlighted in the feature. It also details the rebranding and opening of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in October.

The event Friday After 5 was noted for bringing the community out every Friday night during its season to enjoy free music on six stages along the Ohio River

“The timing of this article couldn’t be better as we work towards the opening of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum. We look forward to working with group travel planners to put on an incredible show on Saturdays for their customers,” said Chris Joslin, Executive Director Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum.

Click here to view the complete publication. Owensboro is featured on page 30.

