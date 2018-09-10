Home Indiana Evansville National Publication Names UE Seventh Best College in Midwest September 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville has again landed a top spot in U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best Colleges rankings.

The publication named the university the seventh Best College in the Midwest, rising two spots since last year’s overall ranking. The University was also recognized as one of the Most Innovative Schools in the Midwest for the first time.

Top college officials from across the country made nominations for the list, selecting institutions known for making the most innovative improvements in curriculum, faculty, campus life, technology, or facilities.

“To be recognized nationally on so many levels speaks volumes about the great programs, great people, and great qualities of this University,” said Shane Davidson, Vice President for enrollment and marketing at UE. “We are especially proud of making the most innovative list—innovation and changemaking are at the heart of the UE experience.”

As well as earning seventh in overall rankings, the College of Engineering and Computer Science was named the number 25 best undergraduate engineering school in the Midwest among small private colleges with no doctorate.

The University was also recognized as the number six Best College for Veterans in the Midwest and a Top Midwest School for International Students and remains a Top 10 Best Value college.

