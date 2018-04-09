Home Indiana Evansville National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Vanderburgh County April 9th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

The idea of National Public Safety Telecommunicators week is to say thank you to the men and women who help save lives, everyday. In Vanderburgh County, the Evansville Central Dispatch is upgrading its system to better respond to emergencies. It is a project that they have been working toward for the past four years.

Although it may be National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, for those working at the Evansville Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch – it’s just another week.

Director Rodney Buchanan says his employees are staying focused on helping in need. Buchanan talks about his team, saying, “I oversee day to day operations but the men and women back there are the ones that you can’t stress enough on the job they do and the number of calls they field everyday.” On average, the central dispatch receives nearly 900 calls per day.

Officials at the dispatch center have been working on a new digital mobile radio system, known as P-25. It is expected to take their operation services to the next level. Buchanan says, “We implemented, constructing a new tower on the north side of Evansville. What that’ll do what will increase coverage in the area for the county agencies. The new system hopefully once it goes online which will probably be mid-summer. There will be better coverage, better interoperability between agencies.” Buchanan estimates the project will cost about $4.5 million dollars – seventy percent of it will be funded by the city and thirty percent will be funded by the county.

In the meantime, test agencies are working with the Evansville Dispatch Center to make sure everything is functioning properly. Buchanan says the last phase of the project is to simply implement 1,800 new radios. Buchanan explains, “The engineers and the vendor, they are working through you know resolving some of the issues they’re having. One of the radios were a little bit over and not receptive to the new system. They have to take those apart and do some tweaks on the circuit board within the portable radios.”

There is still no set date for when the project will be completed.

