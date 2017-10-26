Home Indiana National Prescription Drug Takeback Day This Saturday October 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana American Water wants Hoosiers to help eliminate water pollution as part of the National Prescription Drug Takeback Day this coming Saturday.

Instead of disposing of old medications down the drain which can pollute the water supply Indiana American Water is asking people to go any DEA approved disposal site on Saturday the 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A report from the US Geological survey says medications of all kinds including antibiotics, anti depressants and blood thinners have been found in measurable amounts in more than 100 streams in 30 states.

Listed below are disposal sites in Evansville:

The Army National Guard Armory

Indiana State Police District 35

