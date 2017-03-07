It’s the 12th annual National Pancake Day at IHOP. This is where guests across the country receive a free stack of pancakes, and the hope is they will leave a donation for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. For one day only pancakes will serve a bigger purpose, and they are more than just breakfast food. IHOP hopes to use the pancakes to raise $3.5 million for Children’s Miracle Network.

This fundraiser will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests receive a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and are encouraged to leave a donation for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This support finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children and families nationwide. IHOP gives away more than five million pancakes, and raise money for national charity partners and local hospitals. IHOP raised $4,000,000 in 2016.





