National Night Out Aims to Promote Safer Communities

An event that is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness in the community will be at Wesselman’s Park on August 7th.

National Night Out is celebrated every year on the first Tuesday of August. The event is free to the public and offers food, refreshments, and activities for attendees to take part in. Educational booths are set up to provide citizens with valuable information.

This is an annual community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, more caring places to live.

Various city and county organizations will be present, including Evansville Police, Evansville Fire, and United Neighborhoods of Evansville.

A kick-off breakfast was held at Wesselman’s Shelter this morning at 9 a.m., at which Mayor Winnecke proclaimed Tuesday as National Night Out Evansville. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. on August 7th.

Owensboro Police Department will also be hosting their 35th Annual National Night Out day on August 7th. This event will be held at Moreland Park from 5:30-8 p.m.

