National Night Out: Breaking Down Barriers Between the Community and Law Enforcement

Police, firefighters, EMT’s and many other men and women in uniform joined people from the community in Evansville as a part of ‘National Night Out.’ The event is celebrated in thousands of communities across the country. More than 38 million people participate.

The goal is build bridges between law enforcement and the community.

“Something that’s always been remarkable to me is that no matter who you go up to, whatever uniform they’re wearing, they’re just me and you,” Captain Dan Brown of the Evansville Fire Department said. “They’re just people.”

That message embodies the goal of National Night Out, letting people know that men and women in uniform are here to help.

“We want people to come, and we want people to see it, and to understand that we’re here to protect them,” Officer Jeff Taylor of the Evansville Police Department said. “We’re here for them.”

The project started in the Philadelphia suburbs in 1984 after neighborhood associations joined together to establish a strong relationship with the police. More than thirty years later, the effort has become a national movement.

Today at Wesselman Park in Evansville, community groups set up booths. But the focus remained on sitting down and having conversations with neighbors.

At the same time, people had the chance to check out some of law enforcement’s best equipment, like an armored SWAT truck used when crime scenes get dangerous.

“Like if there’s a scene where there’s a shooter on the outside, we can return fire from this touret up here,” Officer Jeff Taylor explained.

As the night went on, more and more people came out to Wesselman Park to check out all the bells and whistles used by the men and women in uniform.

All heads turned as the fire department raised the flag, and showed off their bungee cords.

That scene made quite the impression on little Bella Houghton. “Well, I like that when they raised the flag thing,” the elementary student at Evansville Lutheran School said.

At the end of the evening, barriers were broken. Police, firefighters and EMT’s all had a good time with the people they live next to, building bonds for a stronger community.

“We all put on our pants the same way,” Captain Brown said. “It’s nice to get to know people when they’re not in an emergency situation.”

