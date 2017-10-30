Home Indiana Evansville National High School Mock Trial Championship Coming To Evansville In 2020 October 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Kids from all over the country will be coming to Evansville soon. The city announced plans to host the National High School Mock Trial Championship in downtown. The competition will be happening in May of 2020, and more than 900 students will be competing.

In addition to students from around the country, organizers expect teams from South Korea and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau expect that the four-day event will bring more than $1.6 million to our area.



