National Guard Soldiers Arrested After Sexual Assault Allegations

Four Kentucky National Guard Soldiers are in custody after a sexual assault investigation.

The investigation began in Calloway County, Kentucky back on June 3rd.

Police were called to Murray Calloway County Hospital two weeks ago on a report of a sexual assault.

They arrested all four suspects that same day.

The victim says those suspects gave her alcohol then assaulted her.

Anthony Tubolino, Tyler Hart, Austin Dennis and Jacob Ruth were arrested and booked into the Calloway County Jail.

The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are still investigating this case.

