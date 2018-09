Home Indiana IN National Guard Offers Aviation Support in Hurricane Relief September 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Two helicopters carrying Indiana National Guard troops and 14 pilots arrive in North Carolina. The troops are there to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

The two UH-60 Black Hawks were deployed after North Carolina officials asked for aviation support. Hurricane Florence made landfall last week.

Since then, the rivers and creeks have continued to rise in many communities.

More than 30 people have died in the Carolinas and Virginia.

