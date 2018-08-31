National Gridiron League Announces Franchise in Evansville

The National Gridiron League (NGL) announced Friday that is has awarded an expansion franchise to the city of Evansville.

The team, named the Indiana Firebirds, is the league’s first announced franchise in the Hoosier state and will play its home games at the Ford Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Evansville to our league,” NGL President Joe McClendon said. “Evansville’s passion for sports entertainment and the city’s vision for providing its citizens with the best experiences makes for the perfect time for the NGL to come to Evansville.”

Initial talks between the league and the Ford Center began months ago and the NGL annoucned its expansion to Evansville Aug. 14.

However, an official press conference for the new team is planned for Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. in the Ford Center.

The Firebirds kick off their inaugural season in 2019, competing in the league’s Eastern Conference.

In addition to the venue, the Firebirds will begin working to secure a privately-developed training center, focused on developing players.

For more information on the Firebirds, visit their website.

