Home Indiana Evansville National Day of Prayer Focuses on Unity in America May 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Millions of people are gathering as the country observes National Day of Prayer. The day was established in 1952 under President Harry Truman. The law says the National Day of Prayer should be recognized each year on the first Thursday in May.

In Evansville, several faith groups hoped to meet at the Four Freedoms Monument, but the rain forced them inside to Trinity United Methodist Church.

During their prayers, each focused on this year’s theme pray for America: unity.

