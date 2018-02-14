Home Kentucky Nate Pagan Resigns as City Administrator in Favor of New Position February 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Hopkinsville City Administrator Nate Pagan is set to take a new position with the city of Owensboro. Pagan will become the Assistant City Manager in Owensboro.

When that happens Assistant Owensboro City Attorney Steve Lynn will become the city attorney and replace Ed Ray. Ray is set to take over as COO of Gulfstream Commercial Services.

The Owensboro City Commission still has to take a vote to make these changes official.

Pagan’s last day with the city of Hopkinsville is March 16th.

