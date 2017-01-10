Nate Butler Resigns From Henderson County School Board

A Henderson County School Board member is resigning. Nate Butler, board of education member for the 5th District, says he is resigning because of his family relocating to Kansas. He wrote a letter to the Kentucky Commissioner of Education saying, “this transition was unexpected prior to the new year.”

Butler won the District 5 seat in November 2016. He defeated Jimmy Dixon and Wes Smith. Butler says, “we are relocating to Kansas to be closer to our children and grandchildren.”

The Kentucky Commissioner of Education has to appoint a member to fill this vacancy within 90 days.

