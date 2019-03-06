Natcher Parkway Officially Changes to Interstate 165

The process to officially change the designation of William H. Natcher to an interstate spur, I-165 begins Wednesday.

Crews will install new interstate shields along 72 miles of roadway from Bowling Green to Owensboro. The crews will change exit numbers and mile markers as well. Weather permitting, the process is expected to take up two weeks.

Gov. Matt Bevin and U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie announced in 2016.

Drivers are advised to look for new exit numbers at 11 interchanges.

