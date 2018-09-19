Home Indiana Natalie Rascher Announces Candidacy For City Council September 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Director of Talent and Human Resources at Kemper CPA Group Natalie Rascher formally announces her candidacy for City Council. That’s for the Second Ward.

Rascher says, “My commitment to Evansville is centered on my belief that we need to bring innovative approaches to problems and collaborate with our local experts. I value the stories and insight of others and I am passionate about listening to the needs of our community.”

She was born and raised in Evansville and she says she looks forward to running a positive campaign meeting fellow citizens and tackling challenges head-on.

Comments

comments