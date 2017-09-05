Home Indiana NASL Loses Division II Status, Indy Eleven’s Future Facing Uncertainty September 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The soccer league that’s home to the Indy Eleven has fallen on some hard times. The North American Soccer League lost its sanctioning as a Division II league for next season.

That means the NASL will lag behind Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League. Some insiders are predicting the league could fold instead of settling for division three status.

Should that happen, teams like the Indy Eleven could join the USL. The Indy Eleven have played in the NASL since the team’s first season in 2014.



