Nascar Fans Kick Off the Year With Daytona 500 Watch Party

Nascar fans were in their element this sunday in Evansville. The Daytona 500 kept many folks glued to the television at local sports bars. Seats were filled, and all eyes were on the screens at area bars.

Between talking with other Nascar fans, some folks shared rounds of alcoholic beverages while watching the Nascar drivers make their rounds 500 times on the Daytona 500 track.

“It’s kind of a tradition they have out here, whether it’s the daytona 500, superbowl, just come out here for a good time, great atmosphere, good food, and good people! i’m pulling for the nine car, chase elliott, nine car all the way,” says Nascar fan Luke Brown.

Fans kicked off another Nascar season with food and beverage deals. The Daytona 500 is considered one of the most prestigious races in Nascar although the Indianapolis 500 has the largest fan turnout.

