Home Indiana NASA’s InSight Lander records audio from the surface of Mars December 7th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Not only are we seeing new sights from the planet Mars, we’re now getting a chance to hear the red planet. The Mars InSight Lander recently captured audio of Martin wind blowing across the planet’s surface.

The spacecraft’s seismometer and air pressure sensor picked up vibrations from 10 to 15 mile per hour winds earlier this month. The seismometer readings are in the range of human hearing, but are nearly all bass and difficult to hear on laptop speakers and mobile devices.

There’s original audio and a version pitched up by two octaves to make them audible on mobile devices, but you can hear them best through headphones.

Readings from the air pressure sensor have been sped up by a factor of 100 times to make them audible.

To hear the audio and keep up with Insight’s mission, click here:

NASA’s InSight Lander

Comments

comments