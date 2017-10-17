Home Indiana NASA Shuttle Pilot Eileen Collins to Speak at Rose Hulman Speaker Series October 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The first female NASA shuttle pilot will be a featured speaker at the Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute.

Eileen Collins will be part of the institute’s Diversity Speaker Series Monday, October 23rd at 11 a.m. in the Hatfield Hall Theater.

Collins became the first woman to pilot a NASA shuttle mission aboard discovery in 1995.

The event is free and open to the public, but you do need a reservation.

For information on how to make reservations, click here.

