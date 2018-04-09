NASA Releases “Moon Tour” in 4K Resolution

NASA is out with a new virtual tour of the moon in all-new 4K resolution.

The images and data come from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Spacecraft.

It comes off as a cross between a science study and a vacation promo that will make you want to book a seat with SpaceX’s upcoming moon-viewing journey.

The footage moves between regular views and colorful digitally enhanced footage that shows off some the moon’s fascinating geologic features.

It gives us an especially good look at the moon’s dramatic craters.

If you want to check it out for yourself, CLICK HERE.

