NASA Launches New Eclipse App

NASA has launched its newest app aimed to inspire young scientists to share their experiences during the upcoming coast to coast solar eclipse. The app will teach the public how to observe and analyze the weather during the eclipse.

Data imported into the app will then help the user to determine what impact a future eclipse can have on the environment. All the collected data will be recorded and displayed on an interactive map.

Users can then see what others around the country are experiencing during the eclipse. The eclipse will be August 21st and will pass over the Tri-State area. .

44News will have special coverage of the eclipse next month.

