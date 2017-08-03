Home Indiana NASA Launches Kickstarter Program to Restore Johnson Space Center August 3rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

A new Kickstarter program looks to restore the legendary Johnson Space Center. NASA says the historic mission control is in deteriorating condition due to unlimited visitor access and falling budgets.

The restoration is set to focus on all five areas of the historic mission control and the hope is to bring it back to its July 1969 appearance as closely as possible.

Mission Control in Houston, Texas is responsible for directing much of the American Space Race including the 1969 moon landing. The project is set to wrap up in January 2019 just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

