Home Indiana NASA to announce next ISS crew members August 2nd, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

It’s a new era in American spaceflight. NASA will announce the names of the astronauts assigned to the first flight missions of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Dragon.

NASA’s commercial crew program is working with the American aerospace industry as companies develop and operate a new generation of spacecraft and launch systems designed to carry crews safely to and from low-earth orbit.

The Starliner and crew dragon will launch American astronauts on American-made spacecraft from the United States to the International Space Station for the first time since NASA retired its space shuttle program in 2011.

The announcement will take place live Friday morning at 10 Central and the astronauts will take part in a Reddit: Ask Me Anything at 11:30 a.m.

Click here for a link to NASA’s live crew announcement:

NASA Live Crew Announcement

Click here for a link to the Reddit “Ask Me Anything”



Reddit Ask Me Anything

Comments

comments