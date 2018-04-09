Home Kentucky Woman Arrested For Drug Trafficking in Hopkins County April 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

City and county officers arrested a woman at a Jamestown Loop apartment Monday for alleged meth trafficking.

Authorities reported members of the vice/narcotics unit served a search warrant at 26-year-old Jerica Anderson’s residence at 5 p.m. Monday in connection with an ongoing drug probe.

Detectives used a confidential informant that previously purchased a quarter-ounce of meth from Anderson, according to the report. Detectives searched her home, finding more than a quarter-ounce of meth and paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking activity.

Sgt. Justin Jones wrote that the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit also found a loaded handgun near the meth. The gun was listed as stolen from Princeton, KY.

Anderson is charged with trafficking meth, theft of a firearm, and drug paraphernalia.

