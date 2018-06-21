CAJE Hosts Narcan Training Event

This week, Congregations Acting for Justice, or CAJE, hosted a community Narcan training event to help people affected by opioid abuse.

“When we did our research, we learned that before we got Narcan, the death rate, especially to suicides related to opioid, was the equivalent to a death a week for almost a year so that’s almost 50 deaths,” says Amariah McIntosh, CAJE co-chair.

Organizers say they have been pushing local respondents for a few years to become equipped with this powerful opioid antidote. Overdose Lifeline provided the nasal spray Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to those who attended this training.

The founder of overdose lifeline is trying to silence the stigma especially after experiencing a loss of her very own. “I did lose my 20-year-old, Aaron to a heroin overdose in October of 2013,” says Justin Phillips, Overdose Lifeline founder.

Here is her message to people who question whether or not those suffering from substance disorder deserve another chance: “It’s a chronic brain disease that is illogical people cannot get into recovery if they’re dead, however, and people deserve to live. Who are we to say someone should not be allowed to live and find recovery,” says Phillips.

