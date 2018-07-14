Home Kentucky NAPB Merges with TBL, Vows to Pay Owed Players July 14th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Kentucky Thoroughbreds will now be part of a new organization.

The Basketball League (TBL) will begin operations and acquire the existing North American Premier Basketball (NAPB) league, according to a press release from the organization.

A source close to the team told 44Sports that the Thoroughbreds had not been paid in full since March 15.

The NAPB season ended in early May.

David Magley, the former leader of the NAPB and current president of TBL, confirmed to 44Sports that money was owed to several NAPB teams after not generating enough revenue in the league’s initial season.

“It’s important to us that we honor everything we make commitments to,” Magley said. “There were markets … like Owensboro … that just didn’t generate the fanbase and sponsorship to come up with enough funding to pay everyone that invested their time and energy into the market.”

Magley also said with the new merger, anybody who is owed money will get paid.

“For us as a league, the most important thing to me is that we honor our word,” Magley said. “Our word to these people was that they would be paid. With the announcement we were able to make this weekend, we should be able to make payments with everyone and our goal is to have everyone paid within the next two weeks to a month.”

While Magley said the Thoroughbreds players and staff will get the money they are owed no matter the scenario, he mentioned the possibility of the team leaving Owensboro if there was no investor willing to be a local owner.

Last season, the league owned the team after not finding a local partner.

“It’s a slight possibility,” Magley said. “It is not my intention to own any team outright. We need to have a local partner that partners with us to make a lot of sense.”

Magley expressed his desire to have a self-sustaining group in Owensboro to support the Thoroughbreds to avoid a situation like this, where the money ran out and people stopped being paid, from happening again in the market.

“We will not be back in Owensboro unless everybody is paid in full,” Magley said. “(However) we are absolutely looking for someone in Owensboro to partner with … there is no question that can be a very sustainable market and profitable market for a long time for whoever owns it.”

Magley has been in contact with the Thoroughbreds and his goal is to make things right no matter the cost.

“We will pay everybody who is owed any money … because that is the right thing to do,” Magley said. “As a man of God I’m not going to walk away from any debt. Whether it’s a player or a hotel or someone who worked the scorer’s table, or it’s anyone else who is owed money they will be paid in full.”

44Sports will continue to follow this story in the coming weeks.

