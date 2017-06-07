Nancy Drake – June 7th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Nancy Drake, talks about how the Beatles influenced her with their album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1967, and how the album inspired people and made them think. This segment aired on Wednesday, June 7th.

There were no 45s, no live performances, and no video…this album stood on its own and set the standard for all albums that followed.

I was 16 years old on that June 1, 1967 when Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was released, and like everyone else, stood in line to own it.

It was the Beatles’ 8th album and produced 4 years into their incredible popularity. Many of us did not really know why we loved it but we recognized that it was special. Not sure we recognized that it was a pivotal moment in music history, but today, we are not surprised that it is considered the best album of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine.

In the final analysis, folks recognize and appreciate what is good music. For many, the music is as fresh and demanding and inspiring and loving as the day it was released. To think that they would only produce one more album, Abbey Road, and on August 20, 1969, the music stopped.

Will you still need me, will you still feed me, when I’m 64? That is only 14 more years.

I am Nancy Drake and that is what I have to say!

