Nancy Drake – July 27th, 2017

The first cat café opened in 1998 in Taiwan and became an instant sensation with Japanese tourists.

Soon, due to the small living spaces in Japan, Cat Cafes opened all over the country and by 2016, there were 150 cafes in Japan. These cafes had cats who were permanent residents. They were there for the enjoyment and relaxation of the guests.

American travelers soon discovered these wonderful places and in 2014, Oakland, California welcomed the first Cat Café in the US. Since that time, about 40 have opened across the nation and have enjoyed immense popularity.

All the US cat cafes are designed to help find forever homes for their kitties. Each time one visits, they will find different residents as they get adopted and new kitties come in.

River Kitty Cat Café just opened in Evansville, located downtown on Main Street. All the kitties come from the Vanderburgh Human Society and are ready for adoption.

I am Nancy Drake, and along with Annette Gries who is my business partner in this venture, this is what I have to say.

