Nancy Drake – April 27th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Nancy Drake, a community activist, talks about our behavior when traveling by plane. This segment aired on Thursday, April 27th.

Travel is one of the great joys of life. New places, new scenery, new experiences…….. all of which makes us more interesting and better informed.

Air travel is a common and easy way to get from point A to point B but can be frustrating with the increased security monitoring and the behavior exhibited by our fellow travelers.

What are we going to talk about today? We are going to review how to get to our seats in a polite and safe manner and we will begin with arrival at your seat.

Are there people behind you? If so, step in to your seat area while you decide where to stash your carry on. Under your seat? Or perhaps you are one of those carrying something similar to a steamer trunk and must use the overhead compartment. Do not block the aisle and create a back log of passengers all the way back to the check in counter as you attempt to jam your bag into a space too small.

And for heaven’s sake, this is not the time to retrieve something out of your carry-on.

I am Nancy Drake and that is what I have to say!

Comments

comments