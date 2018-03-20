Names Released In Trooper Involved Shooting

The names have been released in the officer involved shooting in Daviess County. Kentucky State Police have identified the suspect as Rueben Ruffin, 24, of Frankfort. The KSP Trooper involved in the shooting is Trooper Blake Owens, 27, of Owensboro.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says Ruffin died from two gunshot wounds from Owens rifle.

Investigators were at the scene on Hill Bridge Road this morning to continue their investigation.

It all started with a complaint about a jeep doing donuts in a field.

Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded and say Ruffin sped off in a stolen jeep, wrecked it, and then ran off.

Tpr. Owens later caught up with Ruffin, who KSP says pointed a stolen handgun at the trooper. Owens then fired his rifle. Ruffin later died at a hospital.

Owens is on paid administrative leave, which is protocol anytime an officer is involved in the use of force (police action shooting).

KSP says the jeep was reported stolen out of Lexington, Kentucky.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments