Names Released in Grandview Shooting Incident

Update:

Indiana State Police have released the names of the people involved in the shooting in Grandview, Indiana. Police say 64-year-old Linda Bowman and 52-year-old Alan Lee Bennett were living in the residence together during the time of the incident.

Bennett was flown via helicopter to an area hospital for serious injuries.

Bowman was found dead at the scene.

Her manner of death is still being investigated. An autopsy has been scheduled Thursday.



Previous story:

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday as authorities investigate a shooting in Grandview, Indiana.

Spencer County officials were called to a domestic dispute complaint just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a woman’s body was found inside a home on North Highland Road in Grandview.

A male who was still alive was also found there and flown to a hospital.

Authorities say it took them more than nine hours to process the scene.

The identity of the victim has yet to be revealed.

Previous story:

ISP Investigating Grandview Shooting

