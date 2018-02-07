Home Indiana Name Of Woman Saved From Jasper House Fire Released February 7th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The name of a woman saved from a Jasper house fire is released. Shane Nicholson, a postal worker, was delivering mail when he saw smoke from a home on Birk Drive. Nicholson is credited with saving Lois Suydam from her home.

Officials say the fire started after Suydam tried lighting a cigarette, and it caught her recliner and coffee table on fire, spreading through the home.

Jasper firefighters saved a dog and a cat from the house. Fire officials say the home is uninhabitable and suffered severe damage.

The American Red Cross was called to help Suydam and her son.

Jasper Fire Chief says Suydam was taken to an area hospital then transferred to a burn unit in Louisville.

There’s no word on Suydam’s condition at this time.

