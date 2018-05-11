Home Indiana Name Released In Posey County Fatal Accident May 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Posey County Coroner confirmed 33-year-old Phillip Hutchinson of Wadesville passed away in a fatal accident earlier Friday morning in Posey County.

Witnesses told police at the scene Hutchinson was seen swerving on Diamond Island Road near Rexing Road. Indiana State Police say crews had to take that truck to a different location to remove the driver’s body.

The other driver, Gary Mitchell, was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital as a precaution.

The crash is still under investigation.

