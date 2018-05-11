Name Released In Posey County Fatal Accident
The Posey County Coroner confirmed 33-year-old Phillip Hutchinson of Wadesville passed away in a fatal accident earlier Friday morning in Posey County.
Witnesses told police at the scene Hutchinson was seen swerving on Diamond Island Road near Rexing Road. Indiana State Police say crews had to take that truck to a different location to remove the driver’s body.
The other driver, Gary Mitchell, was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital as a precaution.
The crash is still under investigation.