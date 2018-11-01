Home Kentucky Name Released of Person Killed in Knox County Police Chase November 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Police have released the name of the person killed following a pursuit in Knox County.

The Knox County Coroner has confirmed Joseph Robinson died after crashing his car near Bandmill Road and South 6th Street.

The incident occurred when Robinson fled after police attempted to pull him over due to suspicion that car he was driving was used in a crime earlier that day.

Police say a passenger in Robinson’s car was arrested.

An autopsy has been set for November 2nd, through preliminary results indicate he died from internal injuries.

Comments

comments