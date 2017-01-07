Name Released in Motel 6 Stabbing Death

Update: Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear identifies Avery Scott Shoe of North Carolina as the victim of the homicide at the Motel 6 on Highway 41. He died from stab wounds to the chest.

Previous story: Murder Arrest In Connection To Deadly Motel 6 Stabbing

Evansville Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that killed one and left another person hospitalized. Police say a man from East St. Louis is in custody after one of his victim’s identified him.

26 year old Ryan Conners is facing murder & attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing two people Friday night at a Motel 6 in Evansville. Police say Conners fled the scene stealing a van from one of his victims. He is also accused of abducting a mentally disabled man.

Officers say on Friday they located two victims at the Motel 6 on Highway 41 North, just before 9PM. One victim was pronounced dead and the other was transported to an area hospital.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the deceased has been identified but does not have ties to the Evansville area. Lexington Kentucky Police arrested Conners in the stolen van and found the abducted man unharmed. Conners will remain in custody there — pending an extradition hearing.

Comments

comments