Name Released in Fireworks Related Death In Henderson Co.

The name is released of the man who died from a fireworks incident in Henderson County. The Henderson County Coroner says the preliminary cause of death for 25-year-old Michael Osborne, of Salem, Indiana, is blunt force trauma.

Dispatch says, an injury by fireworks call came in on Monday night around 10:00 in the 9000 block of Dixon Road.

Deputies say Osborne was trying to set off aerial fireworks when they went off, hit him in the chest and exploded.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital where he later died.

This investigation is ongoing.

