Name Released in Deadly Daviess County Motorcycle Crash

Authorities release the name of a man killed in a motorcycle accident in Daviess County over the weekend. Deputies say 53-year-old Lawrence Dimas, of Prattsville, Arkansas, died in a motorcycle on Sunday night. The crash happened along Highway 431 in Owensboro.

Sheriff’s deputies say Dimas lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway and was ejected from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say alcohol does not seem to be a factor, but Dimas was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

