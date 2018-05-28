Home Kentucky Name Released in Daviess County Fatal Accident May 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

We now know the name of the man killed in a crash this weekend in Owensboro. It happened early Sunday morning along the Wendell Ford Expressway between Highway 54 and the William Natcher Parkway.

The Daviess County coroner says Acastino Damarlane died at the hospital after the car he was riding in went over a guardrail and slid down an embankment.

The driver of that car is now in the Daviess County Jail. Anthony Ehram faces charges of manslaughter, DUI, and wanton endangerment.

Police say two women were also in the car when the crash happened.

They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Comments

comments