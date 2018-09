Home Indiana Evansville Name of Proposed Aquatic Center in Garvin Park Revealed September 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has announced the name of the new state-of-the-art aquatic center proposed for Garvin Park.

Mayor Winnecke announced it will be called “Deaconess Aquatic Center.”

The proposed aquatic center will replace the 43-year-old Lloyd pool in Garvin Park near Bosse Field.

