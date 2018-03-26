Home Kentucky Name Of Driver Killed In Ohio Co. Crash Released March 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The name of the person that died in a deadly accident in Beaver Dam last week has been released. Richard Sampson, 43, of Beaver Dam, died at the scene of the crash.

On March 22nd, Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible fatal accident in Beaver Dam. Deputies found a Jeep had been driving northbound on Rochester Road when Sampson tried to turn.

Sampson’s Jeep left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The Jeep broke the utility pole then rolled over several times, ejecting the driver.

The preliminary investigation shows that high speed and alcohol were contributing factors in this crash.

