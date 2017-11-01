Home Kentucky Henderson Name Of Driver Killed In Henderson County Crash Released November 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

The name of the driver who was killed in a three vehicle crash in Henderson County is released. It happened Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00 on U.S. 60 East at Tillman-Bethel Road.

Deputies say 34-year-old Katherine “Katie” Williams, of Henderson, was stopped on Highway 60 about to turn left onto Tillman-Bethel Road when a white pickup truck driven by 40-year-old David Howard, Jr rear-ended her. The impact sent Williams’ vehicle into the westbound lanes of U.S. 60, where her car was hit by another truck driven by 36-year-old Joni Richmond.

Williams was taken to Methodist Hospital, where she later died.

Richmond was taken to St. Vincent Hospital and she is in stable condition.

Howard was not injured in the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.

