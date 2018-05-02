Home Indiana Evansville Name To Be Announced For Health Science Center May 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The medical center in downtown Evansville will soon have a new name. The Health Science Center is a collaboration between the University of Evansville, the University of Southern Indiana, and Indiana University.

The name will be announced at a press conference on Friday, May 4th, at 1:30PM. It will take place on the second floor of the Ford Center’s west concourse overlooking 6th street and the construction site of the health science center.

Details about the donor and gift will also be announced during that time.

