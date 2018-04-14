NAACP Voter Registration Campaign Kicks-Off

The local Evansville/Tri-state NAACP branch kicked off it’s voter registration event.

Their message…REGISTER TO VOTE!

Candidates running in the May Primary and November General Election were in attendance. Today’s event was held at First Avenue Car Wash in Evansville.

Officials say in previous years they have had high voter registration but low voter turnout.

NAACP said they will actively engage in the community throughout the year. Voter Registration Chair Henrietta Jenkins said, “‘Which means we will be out at various shopping malls, shopping centers with our t-shirts, we will be going door to door, not only registering people to vote but reminding them as to how important their participation and vote is in the election process.”

The NAACP is looking for volunteers for their Voter Registration Drive.

Here is a list of the upcoming events below:

Saturday May 19th

Location: Walmart East (outside)

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday May 26th

Location: Walmart West (outside)

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday June 9th

Location: Eastland Mall (center of Mall)

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday June 16th

Location: Rural King (Morgan Ave.)

Time: 9:00 a.m. – noon

Saturday July 7th

Location: Schnucks (4600 Washington Ave)

Time: 9:00 a.m. – noon

Saturday July 28th

Location Simpson’s Super Market

Time: 10:00 a.m. – noon

Saturday August 4th

Location: Eastland Mall (center of the mall)

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

