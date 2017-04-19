NAACP Urges Governor Holcomb to Veto Bill

The NAACP is urging Governor Eric Holcomb to veto a bill that would allow criminal history information to be used in the hiring process.

Senate Bill 312 will let Indiana employers to keep the box on job applications that asks an applicant if they’ve ever been convicted of a felony.

The NAACP says if signed it would prohibit Indiana cities and towns from passing ordinances that promote fairness in hiring.

Evansville’s NAACP branch president Reverend Gerald Arnold agrees, saying it doesn’t give felons a reasonable chance at being hired for a job.

“If nobody gives an individual a chance, how do you expect for them to live?” said Rev. Arnold. “And you’re creating another monster.”

Rev. Arnold says the NAACP doesn’t want employers to not ask about someone’s criminal history but to delay when that question is asked to get to know the applicant first.



