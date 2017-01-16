NAACP President Delivering Powerful Message At USI

His work helped bridge deeply divided communities and inspired a movement. The Nation and the community coming together to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dozens of students, educators and community leaders gathering at the University of Southern Indiana for a sold-out event. The President of the National NAACP delivering a enthused message of hope. While many things have changed since the civil rights movement, the peaceful efforts proposed by Dr. King remain as relevant as ever.

In a room filled with generations of life, at a time where our nation is deeply divided, the work and words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Resonate. NAACP President & CEO Cornell Brooks delivered a message of hope with political undertones.

Before Brooks took to the podium a different Brooks was on stage. Pastor Adrian Brooks got a laugh from the crowd as he prayed for divine intervention, asking for President-Elect Trump’s Twitter to be shut-down — the current state of political affairs very much part of the conversation and presentation at USI.

Students say Brooks’ message brought inspiration to emulate and imitate the work of one of the greatest champions of freedom justice and equality, “I feel like everyone should have the same rights, I feel like everyone may not believe in MLK and his dream but I do and I was taught to always believe in his dream because he paved the way for me and many others,” said USI freshman Takiana Johnson.

